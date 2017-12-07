Atlanta Falcons - PlayerWatch

TE Eric Saubert has a back injury and did not practice on Tuesday.

CB Brian Poole (back) is probable for the Saints game.

LG Andy Levitre, who suffered a left triceps injury against Minnesota on Sunday, was declared out of Thursday’s game against the Saints by Falcons head coach Dan Quinn.

WR Julio Jones was not happy with his two catches for 24 yards against the Vikings. He had 12 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns in the previous game against the Buccaneers.

CB Desmond Trufant (concussion) is probable and is expected to start.

CB Leon McFadden signed with the Falcons. McFadden, who played at San Diego State, has been with the Browns, Dallas, San Francisco and the New York Giants.