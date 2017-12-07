FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atlanta Falcons - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
Exclusive
Reuters Taser investigation
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
The hidden health crisis of the opioid epidemic
Commentary
The hidden health crisis of the opioid epidemic
Yes, she's judging you: Luvvie Ajayi on writing a bestselling life
Life Lessons
Yes, she's judging you: Luvvie Ajayi on writing a bestselling life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NFL
December 8, 2017 / 5:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Atlanta Falcons - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TE Eric Saubert has a back injury and did not practice on Tuesday.

CB Brian Poole (back) is probable for the Saints game.

LG Andy Levitre, who suffered a left triceps injury against Minnesota on Sunday, was declared out of Thursday’s game against the Saints by Falcons head coach Dan Quinn.

WR Julio Jones was not happy with his two catches for 24 yards against the Vikings. He had 12 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns in the previous game against the Buccaneers.

CB Desmond Trufant (concussion) is probable and is expected to start.

CB Leon McFadden signed with the Falcons. McFadden, who played at San Diego State, has been with the Browns, Dallas, San Francisco and the New York Giants.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.