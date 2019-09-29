Titans top Falcons behind Mariota's 3 TD passes

Marcus Mariota threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tennessee Titans to a 24-10 victory over the host Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Mariota completed 18 of 27 passes while notching his second three-touchdown outing of the campaign for the Titans (2-2). Rookie A.J. Brown hauled in his first two career touchdown passes and had three receptions for 94 yards while Corey Davis had five catches for 91 yards and one score.

Derrick Henry rushed for 100 yards on 27 carries as Tennessee halted a two-game slide. Harold Landry III had two of the Titans’ five sacks.

Matt Ryan completed 35 of 53 passes for 397 yards for the Falcons (1-3). Austin Hooper caught nine passes for 130 yards and Mohamed Sanu had nine receptions for 91 yards, but Atlanta dropped its second straight game despite outgaining Tennessee 422-365.

Mariota’s three touchdown passes fueled the Titans to a 24-7 halftime edge.

Tennessee scored on the first play of its second possession when Mariota and Brown teamed up for a 55-yard scoring pass. Brown caught the throw about 10 yards downfield and meandered his way through the Atlanta defense to reach the end zone with 11:57 left in the opening quarter.

The Falcons knotted the score nearly 3 1/2 minutes later when Ito Smith plunged in from the 1-yard line.

The Titans moved back ahead with 2:26 remaining in the quarter when Mariota threw an 11-yard scoring pass to Brown in the right side of the end zone.

Tennessee stretched its lead to 17-7 when Cairo Santos booted a 45-yard field goal with 10:03 left in the second quarter. The lead grew to 17 when Mariota connected with Davis for a 23-yard touchdown pass with 2:23 left.

Atlanta kicker Matt Bryant clanked a 32-yard field-goal attempt off the left upright with 30 seconds left in the half.

Bryant had better luck in the third quarter when he made a 42-yarder to pull the Falcons within 24-10 with 11:39 remaining.

