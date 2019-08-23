Guice returns, Redskins handle Falcons

Aug 22, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) warms up on the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Derrius Guice rushed for 44 yards in his preseason debut just over a year removed from a torn ACL, and the visiting Washington Redskins beat the Atlanta Falcons 19-7 in preseason action on Thursday night.

Guice had 11 carries and added one catch for 4 yards, plus a 1-yard touchdown nullified by a holding penalty on left guard Ereck Flowers. Guice, a 2018 second-round pick, tore his ACL in last year’s preseason opener and had multiple ensuing surgeries to fight complications from an infection.

Case Keenum started at quarterback for Washington and played five series until halftime. He finished 9 of 14 for 101 yards with a lost fumble and led two field-goal drives. Rookie first-rounder Dwayne Haskins played the rest of the way, going 7 of 13 for 74 yards.

Matt Ryan also played the whole first half for Atlanta, finishing 9 of 14 for 74 yards in five series. He led a 54-yard drive that ended in a missed field goal and a 33-yard touchdown drive.

