Jackson tosses TD pass as Ravens win Hall of Fame Game

Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown pass in his first preseason action as a pro, helping the Baltimore Ravens post a 17-16 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game at Canton, Ohio.

Jackson, who won the 2016 Heisman Trophy as a Louisville sophomore, was selected by the Ravens with the 32nd pick in the first round of this year’s draft.

With regular Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco resting and Robert Griffin III filling in Thursday as the starter, Jackson came off the bench to complete 4 of 10 passes for 33 yards with an interception. His scoring pass covered 8 yards to Hayden Hurst in the third quarter, capping a six-play, 36-yard drive and giving the Ravens a 17-7 lead.

The Bears rallied in the fourth quarter for a Cody Parkey 22-yard field goal and then a 10-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Bray to Tanner Gentry with 2 minutes, 44 seconds remaining. However, on the two-point conversion attempt, Bray’s pass for Daniel Brown was incomplete.

Bray completed 18 of 34 for 181 yards and the one touchdown in relief of Chase Daniel, who was 8 of 16 for 53 yards with one scoring pass and two interceptions. The Bears’ top quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky, did not play.

Chicago rookie Javon Wims made seven receptions for 89 yards.

Griffin threw for 58 yards on 7-of-11 passing. He had one touchdown pass and one interception.

The game, which kicked off the NFL preseason, was the first played under the league’s new rules prohibiting defenders from hitting opponents with their helmets. Five 15-yard penalties were assessed for plays that appeared to fall under the new rule. Two were specifically announced as “use of helmet” fouls, while the other three were simply termed “unnecessary roughness.”

