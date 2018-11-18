Ravens outlast Bengals in Jackson's debut

The host Baltimore Ravens overcame the absence of injured quarterback Joe Flacco by rushing for 265 yards in a 24-21 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Justin Tucker kicked three field goals, and Flacco’s replacement — rookie first-rounder Lamar Jackson — and Gus Williams each topped 100 yards rushing as the Ravens improved to 5-5. The Bengals, who had just 48 rushing yards, fell to 5-5.

Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis took over as defensive coordinator after firing Teryl Austin earlier this week in the wake of the Bengals allowing 500 yards in three consecutive games, an NFL-worst in the Super Bowl era. The Bengals showed marginal improvement, allowing 403 yards, but couldn’t slow down the Ravens’ running game.

Jackson, who completed 13 of 19 for 150 yards with an interception, ran 27 times for 117 yards as Flacco was sidelined by a hip injury. Williams rushed for 115 yards on 17 carries and had a touchdown and two-point conversion that pulled Baltimore even in the third quarter.

Baltimore led 13-7 at halftime, but Andy Dalton threw touchdown passes of 4 yards to Matt Lengel and 22 yards to John Ross to give Cincinnati a 21-13 lead.

Edwards ran 11 yards for a touchdown and followed with a run for a two-point conversion to pull the Ravens even at 21 after three quarters.

Tucker’s third field goal of the game, a 24-yarder, gave Baltimore a 24-21 lead with 8:12 remaining.

The Bengals drove into scoring position but stalled at the Ravens 34, and Randy Bullock was wide right on a 52-yard field goal attempt with 4:04 left.

On the ensuing possession, Baltimore went for fourth-and-1 at the Cincinnati 49, and Edwards gained 2 yards, but the Ravens were penalized for illegal formation and punted.

The Bengals turned the ball over on downs on their final possession.

Alex Collins’ 7-yard touchdown run gave Baltimore a 7-0 lead after the first quarter.

Joe Mixon’s 1-yard run tied the score before Tucker made field goals of 28 and 56 yards to give the Ravens a 13-7 halftime lead.

—Field Level Media