Jackson's legs, arm lead Ravens past Bengals

Quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and passed for 236 more yards as the host Baltimore Ravens topped the winless Cincinnati Bengals 23-17 on Sunday.

Jackson completed 21 of 33 pass attempts and did not have an interception. Mark Ingram added 52 rushing yards and a touchdown. Tight end Mark Andrews made six receptions for 99 yards for the Ravens (4-2).

Andy Dalton passed for 235 yards and scored a rushing touchdown for the Bengals (0-6). He also threw an interception and was sacked twice.

Auden Tate caught five passes for 91 yards, and Alex Erickson added four catches for 47 yards. Cincinnati was held to 33 yards rushing on 14 carries.

The Ravens led 17-10 at halftime even though Cincinnati scored in the opening seconds. Brandon Wilson returned the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown to give Cincinnati the lead.

The Ravens came right back with a six-play, 75-yard drive, capped by Jackson’s rush around left end for 21 yards in which he extended the ball beyond the pylon.

Following a Bengals punt, the Ravens scored again. Ingram’s 1-yard plunge finished off that 10-play, 66-yard drive.

Justin Tucker’s 40-yard field goal 12 seconds into the second quarter to make it 17-7.

Andrews fumbled after making a catch trying to hurdle a defender late in the half, and the Bengals recovered. Cincinnati drove inside the Ravens 5 but had to settle for Randy Bullock’s 22-yard field goal.

Baltimore put together a 13-play drive late in the third, which Tucker finished off with a 49-yard field goal that bounced in off the goalpost. That drive drained nearly seven minutes off the clock.

Tucker then kicked a 21-yarder after the Ravens chewed up even more clock with an 18-play drive. The Ravens ran off 9:46 during the lengthy possession.

Dalton scored on a 2-yard run with 1:28 remaining as the Bengals cut the deficit to six points. That completed a 75-yard drive that took 12 plays. Wilson recovered the ensuing onside kick for the Bengals, but the ball did not travel 10 yards.

