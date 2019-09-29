Chubb's 3 TDs lead Browns to 40-25 win over Ravens

Sep 29, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr (13) greets high school football players prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Chubb ran for 165 yards and three second-half touchdowns, highlighted by an 88-yard fourth-quarter score, as the Cleveland Browns snapped a three-game road losing streak to the rival Baltimore Ravens with 40-25 victory on Sunday.

With the ball on Cleveland’s 12-yard-line after Baltimore (2-2) got within 24-18 with 9:51 left in the game, Chubb burst off left tackle and sprinted down the near sideline for the important touchdown. Chubb also ran for a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to help the Browns (2-2) score 30 second-half points and win at Baltimore for just the fifth time since 1999.

Baker Mayfield was 20 of 30 for 342 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Jarvis Landry had eight receptions for 167 yards before leaving with an apparent concussion.

It was the second straight defeat for the Ravens (2-2), who have allowed 73 points to Kansas City and Cleveland after yielding 27 to Miami and Arizona. The Ravens’ Lamar Jackson was 24 of 34 for 247 yards with three touchdowns, and also ran for 66 yards, but was intercepted twice in the fourth.

Cleveland led 7-0 in the first quarter when Mayfield hit wide-open tight end Ricky Seals-Jones for an 9-yard touchdown connection to cap a 13-play drive. Following Mayfield’s sixth interception of the season, Jackson found a diving Myles Boykin for a 9-yard touchdown pass with 1:55 to go in the second quarter to make it 7-7.

Austin Seibert’s 24-yard field goal gave Cleveland a 10-7 lead at half. Baltimore tied it on the first possession of the second half on Justin Tucker’s 41-yard field goal.

However, a 59-yard catch-and-run from Seals-Jones came one play before Chubb broke four tackles for a 14-yard TD run that put the Browns up 17-10. After Cleveland recovered Mark Ingram’s fumble with 6:11 left in the third, Chubb capped an eight-play, 74-yard drive with his 2-yard score to make it 24-10.

Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews hooked up for an 8-yard touchdown pass to finish off a 14-play drive, and Ingram’s conversion run got Baltimore within eight before Chubb’s back-breaking run put the Browns up 30-18 on the next series with 9:35 in the game.

