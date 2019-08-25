Ravens sign K Fry

The Baltimore Ravens signed kicker Elliott Fry, the team announced Sunday.

Aug 8, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears kicker Elliott Fry (8) watches from the bench in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field.

Fry joins the Ravens just one week after he was waived by the Chicago Bears.

The 24-year-old Fry made 1 of 2 field-goal attempts while competing against Eddy Pineiro for the Bears’ kicking job.

Fry, who played in college at South Carolina, signed with the Bears in April after the Alliance of American Football league folded. He kicked with the Orlando Apollos.

The acquisition of Fry likely will allow the Ravens to grant star kicker Justin Tucker a bit of a breather before the season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 8.

Tucker signed a four-year contract extension in April that makes him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.

The contract kept Tucker in Baltimore through the 2023 season and is worth $23.05 million, with $12.5 million guaranteed in the first two years and an $8 million signing bonus. The total value of the extension, the guaranteed money and the bonus are all records for a kicker.

Tucker, 29, is a three-time first-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection who has spent his entire career with the Ravens.

He made 35 of 39 field-goal attempts and 36 of 37 extra points in 2018, with the missed PAT being the first of his career.

