Jackson dazzles, Ravens handle Rodgers-less Packers

Aug 15, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson led a pair of field-goal drives and had an electric 18-yard touchdown run called back by penalty, as the Baltimore Ravens beat the visiting Green Bay Packers in a preseason game 26-13 on Thursday night.

Jackson played two series during the first quarter before Trace McSorley took over to start the second. Jackson finished 6 of 10 for 58 yards through the air along with two carries for 14 yards. He wowed the crowd with a juking, hurdling jaunt to the end zone late in the first quarter, but Willie Snead’s illegal blind-side block brought the score back.

Ravens rookie running back Justice Hill had 49 yards and a score on 10 carries. Wideout Chris Moore had four catches for 54 yards, including a 23-yard score from McSorley in the second quarter.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat for the second straight week, a precautionary move as he deals with back tightness. Backup DeShone Kizer went 5 of 10 for 70 yards before giving way to Tim Boyle early in the second quarter.

