Jackson outshines Watson as Ravens rout Texans

Lamar Jackson passed for four touchdowns and produced 308 total yards as the Baltimore Ravens took the starch out of their ballyhooed matchup with the Houston Texans, rolling to a 41-7 home victory on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Following a ragged first quarter in which the Ravens (8-2) failed to score on their opening drive for just the second time this season, Jackson caught fire, engineering two long second-quarter scoring drives that provided Baltimore a 14-0 halftime lead en route to its sixth consecutive win.

Jackson capped a 10-play, 90-yard march with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Seth Roberts with 9:24 remaining in the first half to break the seal on a scoreless game. On their ensuing possession, the Ravens covered 70 yards in seven plays, with Jackson finding Mark Andrews for an 18-yard scoring strike at the 2:14 mark of the half.

The Texans (6-4) had previously squandered three trips into Baltimore territory in the first quarter before mounting a desperate march late in the first half, a foray that included a fourth-down conversion at the Houston 47. Deshaun Watson hit Kenny Stills for a 9-yard gain to keep the chains moving, but Ka’imi Fairbairn pushed his 43-yard field-goal attempt wide right just prior to the half, a foreboding development considering the Ravens were set to receive the ball first to open the third quarter.

Baltimore capitalized by marching 78 yards over six plays, with Jackson tossing a 24-yard touchdown pass to Mark Ingram, the first of his two scoring grabs, that pushed the lead to 21-0.

The hyped showdown between Jackson and Watson, two leading Most Valuable Player candidates, never materialized. Watson fumbled on the Texans’ opening possession after a sack by Ravens linebacker Matt Judon. Watson later tossed an unsightly interception in the third quarter that yielded the second Justin Turner field goal of that period and a 27-0 Baltimore lead.

Watson passed for 169 yards and was sacked six times. Carlos Hyde scampered 41 yards for a score with 7:10 remaining in the game to help Houston avoid the shutout.

The Ravens’ top-ranked rushing offense produced 263 yards and 7.3 yards per attempt.

