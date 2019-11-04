Jackson, Ravens run wild, hand Patriots first loss

EditorsNote: Corrects Edelman’s first name to Julian; clarifies timing of 3 TDs in graf 7; corrects length of Edwards TD in graf 11

Nov 3, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) gives a thumbs up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson rushed for two touchdowns and passed for one to help the Baltimore Ravens end New England’s bid for an undefeated season with a resounding 37-20 victory over the visiting Patriots on Sunday night.

Jackson completed 17 of 23 passes for 163 yards and rushed for 61 more, while Mark Ingram rushed for a season-high 115 yards as Baltimore (6-2) won its fourth consecutive game. Marlon Humphrey scored on a fumble return for the second straight game, and Earl Thomas had an interception.

Tom Brady completed 30 of 46 passes for 285 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Patriots (8-1), who had outscored their first eight opponents by a combined 189 points. Julian Edelman (89 yards) and Mohamed Sanu (81, one touchdown) each caught 10 passes.

The loss leaves the San Francisco 49ers (8-0) as the NFL’s lone unbeaten team.

New England was allowing just 7.6 points per game before being manhandled by the Ravens. Baltimore controlled the clock for 37:01 — to the Patriots’ 22:59 — and rushed for 210 yards while holding a 372-342 overall yardage advantage.

The Patriots recovered from a 17-0 hole to trail by four and were driving toward a possible go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter when Patrick Onwuasor forced Edelman to fumble. The ball bounced up to Humphrey, and he scooted 70 yards for the score to give the Ravens a 24-13 lead with 12:21 left in the third quarter.

New England moved back within four points on James White’s 1-yard run with 8:03 left in the third, but Baltimore regained control with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Jackson tossed a 5-yard scoring pass to Nick Boyle on the first play of the fourth to cap a 14-play, 81-yard drive that lasted 8:09. Justin Tucker was barely wide left on the extra point for just his second PAT miss in eight NFL seasons.

Jackson scored on a 1-yard run with 3:12 left — with right tackle Orlando Brown helping pull the quarterback into the end zone — to boost the lead to 37-20.

Baltimore dominated the first 15:54 with 17 consecutive points and outgained the Patriots 198-4 during the stretch.

Jackson capped the game-opening 11-play, 75-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run, and Tucker added a 39-yard field goal with 2:29 left in the quarter. Gus Edwards scored on a 12-yard run 54 seconds into the second quarter to make it 17-0.

The Patriots went three-and-out on their next possession but got a break when Baltimore’s Cyrus Jones fumbled the punt, and Justin Bethel recovered at the Ravens’ 20-yard line. Four plays later, Brady hit Sanu on a 4-yard scoring pass.

Nick Folk added field goals of 22 and 19 yards as New England crept within 17-13 at halftime.

—Field Level Media