Conner, Roethlisberger lead Steelers past Ravens

James Conner continued to shine for Pittsburgh, accounting for 163 yards from scrimmage with a touchdown catch Sunday as the visiting Steelers downed the Baltimore Ravens 23-16 in an AFC North matchup.

Conner, the AFC offensive player of the month for October, rushed for 107 yards and had 56 receiving yards against the top-ranked defense in the NFL. He became the first player in Steelers history with 10 touchdowns in the first eight games of a season.

Ben Roethlisberger passed for 270 yards, including touchdowns to Conner and Antonio Brown, as Pittsburgh (5-2-1) won its fourth straight.

Joe Flacco passed for 209 yards and Alex Collins ran for a touchdown for the Ravens (4-5), whose only lead was 3-0 and who have lost three in a row.

The Ravens opened the scoring on Justin Tucker’s 23-yard field goal at 5:05 of the first quarter.

Pittsburgh answered with a 61-yard drive, the ninth play being Roethlisberger’s 7-yard scoring pass to Conner. That made it 7-3 at 1:03 of the first.

Brown stretched his streak to six straight games with a touchdown when he eluded two tackles on a 6-yard pass from Roethlisberger for a 14-3 lead at 7:18 of the second.

Tucker’s second 23-yard field goal closed it to 14-6 with 4:40 left in the first half.

The Steelers ate up the first 8:14 of the second half on a 75-yard drive, with Roethlisberger scoring on a 1-yard sneak. Chris Boswell’s kick was wide right, his fourth missed extra point this season, leaving it 20-6.

The Ravens finally breached the goal line on Collins’ sweep right for a 1-yard scoring run at 2:56 of the third, pulling them to within 20-13.

Roethlisberger missed one play early in the fourth after he was hit from behind by linebacker Za’Darius Smith on a keeper, but he returned to complete a drive that resulted in a 29-yard field goal by Boswell for a 23-13 lead with 8:29 left.

Tucker’s third field goal, from 37 yards, made it 23-16 with 5:27 remaining.

