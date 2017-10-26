Baltimore Ravens - PlayerWatch

WR Kenny Bell was re-signed to the practice squad Tuesday.

LB Tim Williams (thigh) is doubtful to play Thursday against the Dolphins after not being able to practice this week. He has also missed the past three games.

LB Terrell Suggs (knee) has been ruled questionable for the Thursday night game against the Dolphins after missing two practices this week.

WR Mike Wallace (concussion) has been ruled questionable for the game against the Dolphins on Thursday night.

WR Michael Campanaro (shoulder) did not practice this week and has been ruled doubtful for the game against the Dolphins on Thursday night.