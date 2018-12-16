Edwards helps Ravens dispatch Bucs, 20-12

EditorsNote: resend with minor tweaks

Gus Edwards rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown, and the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-12 on a cold and rainy Sunday in Baltimore.

The Ravens (8-6) remain in control of the second AFC wild-card spot and in contention for the AFC North crown.

Baltimore rushed for 242 yards to become the first team since the 1976 Steelers with five straight games with 190 or more rushing yards. Edwards carried 19 times in his third 100-yard game of the season.

Lamar Jackson ran for 95 yards and completed 14 of 23 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown.

Jameis Winston completed 13 of 25 passes for 157 yards and one interception for Tampa Bay (5-9). Peyton Barber rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown. Mike Evans had four catches for 121 yards.

The Ravens took the second-half kickoff and quickly increased their 10-9 lead to 17-9. Jackson completed a pass for 17 yards and had runs of 14 yards and 22 yards, the latter to the 16-yard line. Two plays later, Edwards scored from 10 yards out.

Trailing 20-12 in the fourth quarter, Tampa Bay drove to the Baltimore 33, but Winston’s pass was incomplete on fourth-and-4 with 7:12 remaining.

Baltimore took over and ran the ball 12 straight times for 57 yards to run out the clock.

The game began in a driving rain that slowed both offenses.

Late in the first quarter, Jackson fumbled an exchange with Edwards, and the ball was recovered at the Tampa Bay 49 by Lavonte David. Winston soon passed to Evans for 23 yards, and Peyton Barber scored from 3 yards out, but the point-after attempt failed.

The Ravens immediately answered with a 16-play, 73-yard drive that ended when Jackson and Chris Moore combined for a 5-yard touchdown on a shovel pass.

The teams traded field goals before halftime and the Ravens led 10-9.

