Ravens sign kicker Tucker to record extension

FILE PHOTO: Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker celebrates his winning field goal during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC NFL football game in Kansas City, Missouri October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

The Baltimore Ravens signed Justin Tucker to a four-year extension Wednesday that makes him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.

The contract keeps Tucker in Baltimore through the 2023 season and is worth $23.05 million, with $12.5 million guaranteed in the first two years and an $8 million signing bonus, ESPN reported.

The total value of the extension, the guaranteed money and the bonus are all records for a kicker.

Tucker, 29, is a three-time first-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection who has spent his entire seven-year career with the Ravens.

He made 35 of 39 field-goal attempts and 36 of 37 extra points in 2018, with the missed PAT being the first of his career.

Tucker’s 90.1 percent success rate on field goals is the highest in NFL history entering the 2019 season.

