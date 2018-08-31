FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 3:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rookie QB Jackson, Ravens knock off Redskins

1 Min Read

Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 9 of 15 passes and scored a 1-yard touchdown run as the Baltimore Ravens defeated the visiting Washington Redskins 30-20 in the final preseason game for both teams on Thursday night.

Jackson’s rushing TD capped a 13-play, 81-yard drive to open the scoring in the first quarter.

The Redskins tied it 7-7 early in the second quarter on Kevin Hogan’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Brian Quick.

The Ravens scored the next 20 points. Kicker Kaare Vedvik converted two field goal before the half, quarterback Josh Woodrum hit Vince Mayle for a 14-yard touchdown and Kai Nacua picked off a Hogan pass for a 23-yard interception return for a score.

Hogan, who finished 22 of 38 for 272 yards with three touchdown passes and two interceptions, tossed two second-half TDs to make it close.

—Field Level Media

