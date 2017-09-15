Cincinnati Bengals - PlayerWatch

G Trey Hopkins was declared out of Thursday night’s game against the Houston Texans after suffering a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. Hopkins earned the starting right guard spot in preseason, but now is feared out for an extended period of time. T.J. Johnson replaced Hopkins in Sunday’s game and could make his second career start on Thursday. Alex Redmond also is in the mix.

WR John Ross was listed as questionable on the injury report released Wednesday, leaving open the possibility that he could make his NFL debut on Thursday night against the Houston Texans. It’s still unlikely that Ross will play Thursday, with him coming off a knee sprain late in the spring and a short week of preparation. Ross, the Bengals’ first-round draft choice, was cleared to practice late in training camp after rehabbing a shoulder injury suffered at the University of Washington.

WR John Ross is expected to make his NFL debut with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Houston Texans on Thursday, multiple outlets reported. Ross, 21, missed the Bengals’ season-opening 20-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens after spraining his knee in the preseason finale on Aug. 31. The ninth overall pick of the draft, Ross was a full participant in Cincinnati’s light practices this week.

DE Michael Johnson was declared out of Thursday night’s game against the Houston Texans after suffering a stinger and a concussion in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. Johnson is a nine-year veteran. His absence could open the door for rookie Jordan Willis who had an impressive preseason.

SS Shawn Williams, who suffered a fractured elbow in a preseason game, was listed as questionable on the injury report released Wednesday, but it seems unlikely that he will play on Thursday night against the Houston Texans. Clayton Fejedelem could get the start again at strong safety in Williams’ place.