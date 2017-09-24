Preview: Broncos at Bills

The Denver Broncos attempt to remain among the undefeated in the young season when they visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Denver enters Week 3 as one of 10 teams in the league yet to lose this year and one of three in the AFC West, as it posted home victories over the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas by a combined 66-38 score.

Trevor Siemian has quieted the critics thus far, grabbing a share of the league lead in touchdown passes (six) by throwing four against the Cowboys last week, while C.J. Anderson ranks second in the NFL with 199 rushing yards. After opening the campaign with a 21-12 home triumph over the New York Jets, Buffalo failed to generate any offense in last week’s 9-3 loss at Carolina. The running game was especially ineffective as LeSean McCoy, who gained 110 yards versus the Jets, was limited to nine on 12 carries by the Panthers. That does not bode well for Sunday’s matchup, as the Broncos held Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott - last season’s NFL rushing leader - to eight yards on nine carries last week.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Broncos -3. O/U: 40

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (2-0): Denver received a pleasant surprise at practice on Thursday as Garett Bolles was on the field as a limited participant - the rookie left tackle was carted off the field during last week’s triumph over Dallas with what was believed to be a potentially season-ending leg injury, but coach Vance Joseph stated earlier this week that the first-round pick suffered a serious bone bruise. Bradley Roby also returned to practice Thursday after dealing with an ankle injury, but fellow cornerback Brendan Langley (knee) and receiver Bennie Fowler III (concussion) were absent. Emmanuel Sanders made two TD catches against Dallas for his sixth career multi-touchdown performance, while linebacker Von Miller notched his 17th multi-sack effort by recording a pair.

ABOUT THE BILLS (1-1): Buffalo could be without Marcell Dareus on Sunday as the defensive tackle has not practiced after going down with an ankle injury against Carolina. The outlook for Cordy Glenn is brighter, however, as the offensive tackle returned to the practice field on Thursday on a limited basis after injuring his ankle last week. McCoy has averaged 98.6 yards in 10 career games against AFC West teams and needs seven receptions to join Frank Gore and Matt Forte as the only active players with 9,000 rushing yards and 400 catches.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Siemian is one of five QBs in Broncos history with at least two games in which he threw at least four TD passes and fewer than two interceptions.

2. Buffalo’s Tyrod Taylor entered Week 3 tops among NFL quarterbacks with 93 rushing yards.

3. Denver CB Aqib Talib is fourth on the NFL’s all-time list with 10 interceptions returned for touchdowns, including a franchise-record 103-yarder last week.

PREDICTION: Broncos 37, Bills 13