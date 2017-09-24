Preview: Browns at Colts

The Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns are both winless through their first two games, but while one is going through the growing pains with their chosen franchise quarterback, the other is still waiting for its franchise QB to take the field. The Colts will again be without Andrew Luck when they host the Browns on Sunday.

Luck is still making his way back from shoulder surgery that kept him out the entire offseason and is not practicing this week, and Indianapolis coach Chuck Pagano doesn’t seem to have any news on a potential return. “Again we listen to our doctors and trainers,” Pagano told reporters. “I‘m sorry to sound like a broken record but that’s what we do. When they say he’s ready. He’s pushing and they’re pushing him.” Cleveland is prepared to deal with the growing pains from rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, who threw three interceptions in a 24-10 loss at the Baltimore Ravens last week before leaving the game with a migraine. “This guy is a young quarterback,” Browns coach Hue Jackson told reporters. “I appreciate and I have the same expectation that you do, that every ball that is open he’ll throw it straight and he’ll throw every ball with pinpoint accuracy and there will be no issues. This is his second game in the NFL. ... The sky is not falling down by any stretch of the imagination. This guy is everything I think he is.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Browns -1.5. O/U: 41

ABOUT THE BROWNS (0-2): Kizer will be without one of his main weapons in wide receiver Corey Coleman, who was placed on injured reserve after suffering a broken bone in his right hand for the second straight season. Cleveland also plans to be without No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett (ankle), who has yet to make his debut but did some light practicing this week. The Browns could use more production from the rushing game, and leading rusher Isaiah Crowell (70 yards on 27 carries) met with Jackson this week to discuss his workload.

ABOUT THE COLTS (0-2): Indianapolis made a trade to bring in quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the New England Patriots on the eve of the regular season and will give him his second straight start on Sunday. Brissett went 20-of-37 for 216 yards and an interception in a 16-13 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals but impressed his teammates and coaching staff. “He’s got great poise,” Pagano told reporters. “(He) made great decisions. Hung in there. He stands tall in the pocket. He’s tough as damn nails. He could extend some plays. It’s like he’s been there for a long, long time, which is encouraging.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Colts CB Vontae Davis (hamstring) is practicing this week and could make his season debut.

2. Indianapolis WR Donte Moncrief has just three receptions on 11 targets for 68 yards.

3. Cleveland LB Jamie Collins (concussion) did not practice this week and is unlikely to play on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Colts 21, Browns 17