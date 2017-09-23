Cleveland Browns - PlayerWatch

DE Myles Garrett is doubtful for Week 3 when the Cleveland Browns visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, is likely to miss his third consecutive game. He hurt his ankle in practice four days before the opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. “But I feel good about where he is headed,” coach Hue Jackson said. “We are closer to him having a chance to be out there, than not being out there.”

OLB Jamie Collins is out for Week 3 when the Cleveland Browns visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Collins suffered a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens last week and did not clear the head injury protocol during the past week of practice. Collins, acquired last October in a trade from the New England Patriots, will be missed in Cleveland’s reconfigured defense under coordinator Gregg Williams.