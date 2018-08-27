FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
US NFL
August 27, 2018 / 12:27 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

QB Dalton strikes quickly in Bengals' win over Bills

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton completed 11 of 16 passes for 180 yards and two first-quarter touchdowns, leading the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 26-13 over the Buffalo Bills in a preseason game Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Dalton hit John Ross on a 57-yard scoring strike on Cincinnati’s first play from scrimmage, then connected with A.J. Green on a 14-yarder as the Bengals took a 14-0 lead. Randy Bullock kicked field goals from 46 and 37 yards to extend the lead to 20-0 at halftime.

After a 40-yard Bullock field goal early in the second half, the Bills finally got on the board. Second-year quarterback Nathan Peterman, who finished 16 of 21 for 200 yards, hit Jason Croom for a 17-yard score, then Travaris Cadet added a 1-yard run to close the Bills’ deficit to 23-13 in the third quarter.

Jonathan Brown closed out the scoring with a 19-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for the Bengals.

The Cincinnati defense recorded six sacks, five of them on Josh Allen. Buffalo’s rookie first-round pick completed 6 of 12 passes for 34 yards. AJ McCarron, who was in the mix to be the Bills’ starting quarterback, sat out due to a right collarbone injury.

Cincinnati (3-0) ends the preseason Thursday against the visiting Indianapolis Colts. The Bills (1-2) go to Chicago to face the Bears in their preseason finale on Thursday.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.