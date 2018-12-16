Allen, Bills squeak by Lions, 14-13

EditorsNote: resend with minor tweaks

Josh Allen threw for 204 yards with a touchdown pass and a scoring run to lead the Buffalo Bills to a 14-13 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Bills rookie quarterback completed 13 of 26 passes without a turnover and notched his second fourth-quarter comeback. He gained 16 yards on nine carries, giving him 351 rushing yards over his past four games.

Robert Foster caught four passes for 108 yards and the go-ahead touchdown as the Bills (5-9) snapped a two-game losing streak. The undrafted rookie has surpassed 100 receiving yards in three of five games since being called up from the practice squad.

Matt Stafford threw for 208 yards and a touchdown, Kenny Golladay caught seven passes for a career-high 146 yards, Theo Riddick rushed for 47 yards and Zach Zenner contributed for 45 yards and a rushing touchdown, as Detroit (5-9) lost for the third time in four games and was officially eliminated from playoff contention.

The Bills’ rushing attack — ineffective for most of the season outside of Allen’s scrambles — was further depleted by injury.

Marcus Murphy rushed for 35 yards in the first half before leaving with an arm injury, and practice-squad call-up Keith Ford (46 yards) missed time in the third quarter after hurting his leg. Buffalo was already without Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy (hamstring) and primary backup Chris Ivory (shoulder).

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie returned after being carted off the field with a non-contact leg injury sustained on a punt return in the third quarter and finished with career highs in receptions (six) and yards (53).

Allen’s 42-yard touchdown pass to Foster put the Bills ahead with 10:26 left in the fourth quarter.

Matt Prater missed a 48-yard field goal attempt for the Lions with 5:50 remaining. The Lions also squandered a point following their first touchdown drive when a bad snap forced holder Sam Martin to throw the ball away.

Detroit led 13-7 at halftime after scoring touchdowns on consecutive drives in the second quarter.

Golladay exceeded his previous career high with 115 receiving yards in the first half. He hauled in a 31-yard pass on the first play of a 75-yard drive that ended with Stafford’s 4-yard scoring pass to Andy Jones. On Detroit’s next series, Golladay wrestled a near interception away from Bills cornerback Levi Wallace for a 24-yard gain and caught a 40-yard pass to set up Zenner’s 1-yard touchdown plunge.

Buffalo took a brief 7-6 lead midway through the second quarter when Allen sprinted to the pylon for a 3-yard score to cap an 87-yard drive.

