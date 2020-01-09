Reports: NFL investigating if Bills violated reporting rules

FILE PHOTO: Jan 4, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs the ball against Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) during the first quarter in the AFC Wild Card NFL Playoff game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

A tweet by Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes explaining that he played with torn ligaments in his wrist has the NFL looking into whether the team violated rules on reporting injuries, according to multiple reports.

Hughes shared the injury news on social media this week in the wake of the Bills’ 22-19 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday in the AFC wild-card round.

“Not the outcome we work so hard for, just know I left everything I had on the field. I wasn’t going to let these torn ligaments in my wrist slow me down as the team was so close to achieving our goal of an AFC East banner and playoff games,” he posted Tuesday.

At his season-ending news conference, coach Sean McDermott addressed why the Bills didn’t put Hughes’ injury on the injury report. The NFL requires that all players with “reportable injuries” be listed on the practice report, even if he is a full participant.

“He was on the injury report. It was not in relation to his wrist,” McDermott answered. “He was on the injury report, I believe at one point for his groin, and then another time just overall for veteran rest.”

The 31-year-old Hughes just completed his 10th season in the NFL, the past seven in Buffalo. He started all 16 games, recording 4.5 sacks and 23 tackles. In the playoff loss to Houston, he had three sacks.

