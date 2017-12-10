McCoy, Bills overcome Colts for OT win in snow

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- LeSean McCoy ran for a 21-yard touchdown with 1:39 remaining in overtime to give the Buffalo Bills a 13-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

McCoy rushed for 158 yards on a career-high 32 carries and surpassed 1,000 yards on the season as the Bills (7-6) weathered relentless snow, swirling winds and near whiteout conditions at New Era Field to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Bills rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman started in place of the injured Tyrod Taylor and was 5-of-10 passing for 57 yards and a touchdown pass to Kelvin Benjamin before leaving the game in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. Joe Webb was 2-of-6 passing for 35 yards and also rushed for 27 yards.

Frank Gore rushed for 130 yards on a career-high 36 carries for the Colts (3-10). Jacoby Brissett was 11-of-22 passing for 69 yards and a touchdown pass to tight end Jack Doyle.

The Colts were scoreless until Brissett found Doyle for a 3-yard touchdown with 1:16 remaining at the end of a 19-play, 77-yard drive that took nearly 10 minutes off the clock.

Brissett then connected with Doyle for what would have been the go-ahead two-point conversion, but an offensive pass interference penalty on Kamar Aiken forced the Colts to attempt a tying extra point from 43 yards out. Adam Vinatieri’s kick just cleared the cross bar.

Colts safety Matthias Farley intercepted Bills backup quarterback Joe Webb at the Buffalo 28 with 43 seconds left in regulation, but Vinatieri’s 43-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide left.

The weather affected nearly every aspect of play. The passing game was minimized. Runners struggled to gain footing. Placekicking was a challenge that required several players to clear the turf before an attempt. Punts landed softly in the snow.

More than two dozen stadium workers scrambled to clear hash marks and yard lines during breaks in play. Moments later, the field was again blanketed in snow. There was little to no visibility of the scoreboard and play clocks throughout the first quarter.

Both teams trudged through the snow and failed to sustain drives for much of the first half before Peterman led the Bills 80 yards late in the second quarter. Benjamin made a leaping 21-yard reception along the sideline, then caught an 8-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone to give the Bills a 7-0 lead 27 seconds before halftime.

Snowfall was heaviest in the first quarter when Vinatieri missed badly on a 33-yard field-goal attempt. Brissett did not throw his first pass until six minutes remained in the second quarter after 17 running plays.

NOTES: Bills QB Tyrod Taylor was inactive after he was limited in practice during the week and listed as questionable with a bruised knee sustained in last week’s loss to the New England Patriots. ... Colts C Ryan Kelly missed his second straight game with a concussion. ... Bills WR Kelvin Benjamin aggravated a right knee injury that had kept him out of the past two games, but was able to return. ... There were no penalties in the first half.