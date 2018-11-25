Bills top Jaguars in QB Allen's return

Josh Allen totaled 259 yards and two touchdowns for the Buffalo Bills in a 24-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Buffalo’s rookie quarterback returned after missing four games with an elbow injury and led the Bills (4-7) to a second straight win. Allen was 8-of-19 passing for 160 yards and a 75-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie Robert Foster.

Allen also ran 13 times for 99 yards to set a franchise record for quarterback rushing, adding a scoring run.

The Jaguars (3-8) were doomed by penalties (10 for 90 yards) and ineffective play from quarterback Blake Bortles (12-of-23 passing for 127 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions) in their seventh straight loss.

Leonard Fournette rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns for Jacksonville before being ejected in the third quarter.

Fournette and Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson were disqualified after exchanging punches. The confrontation occurred during a skirmish involving several players from both teams following a contested reception by Jacksonville’s Donte Moncrief near the goal line.

The catch was originally ruled a touchdown, but replays showed Moncrief was down inside the 1-yard line. The Jaguars then took penalties for a false start and holding, and Bortles was sacked before Josh Lambo missed a 42-yard field goal, keeping the game tied at 14.

Buffalo took a 21-14 lead on Allen’s 14-yard touchdown run up the middle on the first play of the fourth quarter. The 68-yard scoring drive was aided by 15-yard personal fouls on Jacksonville defenders Barry Church and Yannick Ngakoue.

Jordan Poyer’s interception deep in Jaguars territory set up Stephen Hauschka’s 22-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars got within a field goal on Bortles’ 14-yard touchdown pass to Dede Westbrook with 1:20 left in the game. The Bills recovered the ensuing onside-kick attempt and ran out the remaining time.

Allen’s arm lifted the Bills to an early 14-0 lead.

Challenging the Jaguars’ All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who called Allen “trash” before the season, Allen completed a 32-yard pass to Kelvin Benjamin that also drew a 15-yard facemask penalty on Ramsey. That led to Isaiah McKenzie scoring on a 6-yard jet sweep.

On Buffalo’s next drive, Allen launched a 75-yard touchdown strike to Foster.

Fournette scored on a 5-yard run early in the second quarter and added a 1-yard touchdown plunge to tie the game at 14-14 before halftime. Westbrook’s 43-yard gain on an end-around highlighted the 74-yard scoring drive of all running plays.

Jacksonville rushed for 173 yards in the first half, its most since 2006.

Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus was inactive for his first game back in Buffalo due to a back injury. The Bills traded the former No. 3 overall pick to Jacksonville last season.

