Preview: Dolphins at Bills

The Buffalo Bills were able to plow their way through the snow and into sixth place in the AFC, putting the western New York representatives in the discussion to make their first playoff appearance since 1999. The Bills look to bolster their position on Sunday when they host a Miami Dolphins team that is coming off an upset victory over defending Super Bowl champion New England.

LeSean McCoy capped a 32-rush, 156-yard performance with a 21-yard touchdown run in blizzard-like conditions to give Buffalo a 13-7 overtime victory over Indianapolis on Sunday. McCoy, who has averaged 5.12 yards per carry since Week 10, resides 39 yards shy of becoming the 30th member of the NFL’s 10,000-yard club and has five touchdowns (four rushing) in five career meetings with Miami. The Dolphins completed a sweep of last season’s series with a 34-31 overtime win in Week 16 that eliminated the Bills from postseason consideration. Jay Ajayi rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown in that contest, but Kenyan Drake has assumed the lead back duties and rolled up a career-high 193 yards from scrimmage in Miami’s 27-20 victory over the Patriots on Monday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Bills -3. O/U: 39

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (6-7): Jay Cutler authored his signature performance in Miami by throwing for three touchdowns and finding eight different receivers in the win versus New England. Pro Bowl wideout Jarvis Landry, who is tied for second in the NFL with 88 receptions, found the end zone on two occasions while reeling in eight catches for a meager 46 yards last week. “It was a good win for us,” coach Adam Gase said. “But if we lose (to the Bills), nobody is really going to (care).”

ABOUT THE BILLS (7-6): Tyrod Taylor is trending toward yet another return behind center for Buffalo, which saw rookie Nathan Peterman sustain a suspected concussion last week. “(The knee) feels good - it’s just pain tolerance. Since this happened, I haven’t had any setbacks,” said Taylor, who threw for a career-high 329 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 60 yards in the last meeting with Miami. Former Dolphins tight end Charles Clay has been hampered by an ailing knee after a strong start to the season, mustering just 14 catches for 131 yards and no touchdowns over the last five games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Miami CB Xavien Howard was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording two interceptions for the second straight game.

2. Buffalo WR Kelvin Benjamin was listed as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice as he deals with an ailing knee injury.

3. The Dolphins have permitted one third-down conversion in 24 attempts over the last two games.

PREDICTION: Dolphins 20, Bills 17