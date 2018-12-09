Darnold rallies Jets past Bills with crunch-time heroics

Sam Darnold threw for 170 yards and a touchdown and Elijah McGuire ran for a 1-yard touchdown on fourth down with 1:17 remaining as the visiting New York Jets came back to beat the Buffalo Bills 27-23 on Sunday.

Darnold returned after missing three games with a foot injury to win the duel with fellow rookie quarterback Josh Allen and snap the Jets’ six-game losing streak. He completed 16 of 24 passes and drove the Jets 61 yards on the winning drive.

It was the first meeting between Darnold, the third overall selection in last year’s draft, and No. 7 pick Allen. Both quarterbacks were inactive for Buffalo’s 41-10 win at New York in Week 10.

Allen ran for 101 yards and a touchdown for the Bills (4-9). The rookie quarterback was 18 of 36 passing for 206 yards with two interceptions and continued to power the Buffalo offense with his legs.

Allen became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to run for more than 100 yards in consecutive games and joining running backs O.J. Simpson, Thurman Thomas and Fred Jackson as the only Bills players to have three straight games with at least 99 rushing yards. Allen also overtook LeSean McCoy as Buffalo’s leading rusher with 490 yards on the season, despite missing three games with an elbow injury.

Buffalo led for most of the game before Darnold rolled out of the pocket and found Robby Anderson (four receptions, 76 yards) for a 7-yard touchdown pass that tied the score at 20-20 early in the fourth quarter.

Allen put the Bills (4-9) into position for Stephen Hauschka’s go-ahead 36-yard field goal with 2:35 remaining.

Buffalo’s other first-round pick, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, became the youngest player in NFL history (20 years, seven months) to record and interception when he picked off Darnold in the third quarter.

Undrafted rookie Robert Foster caught seven passes for 104 yards for the Bills.

Allen’s scrambling compensated for the loss of McCoy, who left the game for Buffalo with a hamstring injury following the first series. McCoy rushed twice for one yard to bring his season total to 479 yards.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano was carted off the field late in the fourth quarter after injuring his left ankle.

Darnold missed one series and had his foot evaluated in the locker room after the Jets’ opening drive.

The Jets also lost their starting running back Isaiah Crowell to a hamstring. McGuire finished with 60 yards on 17 carries.

Hauschka made three field goals for Buffalo but missed a 54-yard attempt to take the lead with 7:49 remaining and had a 49-yard try blocked on the final play of the first half.

Two big kickoff returns from Andre Roberts led to 10 points for the Jets in the second quarter. Roberts leads the NFL with six returns of more than 50 yards this season.

Myers made a 21-yard field goal after Roberts’ 56-yard return gave the Jets a drive start at the Bills 43. Roberts then ripped off an 86-yard kickoff return following a 31-yard field goal from Hauschka, setting up the Jets’s first offensive touchdown in 23 possessions, a 4-yard run by Trenton Cannon that cut the Bills’ lead to 17-13 before halftime.

Roberts fumbled the opening kickoff of the second half, leading to a 29-yard field goal by Hauschka that made it 20-13.

The Bills out-gained the Jets 123-18 in the first quarter to build a 14-3 lead. Allen rushed for 68 yards on Buffalo’s opening drive and scrambled for a 6-yard touchdown. Isaiah McKenzie scored on a 15-yard jet sweep one play after Jets cornerback Buster Skrine committed a 33-yard pass interference penalty.

Myers made a 47-yard field goal in the first quarter after Kevin Pierre-Louis forced an Allen fumble that Jamal Adams recovered at the Bills 32.

