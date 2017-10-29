Preview: Raiders at Bills

The Buffalo Bills have been perfect at home thus far this season and look to remain that way when they host the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. Buffalo improved to 3-0 at New Era Field last week, when it scored 10 points over the final 2:28 of the fourth quarter for a 30-27 triumph over Tampa Bay.

LeSean McCoy ran for his second touchdown of the contest before Stephen Hauschka booted a 30-yard field goal with 14 seconds remaining as the Bills remained one-half game behind first-place New England in the AFC East. Oakland also is coming off a late comeback victory as it rallied to edge Kansas City 31-30 after Derek Carr drilled a 2-yard TD pass to Michael Crabtree on the final play of the game from scrimmage. The win, which was made possible by a pair of defensive penalties and sealed with Giorgio Tavecchio’s extra point, put an end to the Raiders’ four-game losing streak. Despite the triumph, Oakland occupies the basement in the AFC West and trails the first-place Chiefs by two games.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Bills -2.5. O/U: 45.5

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (3-4): Oakland is hoping Amari Cooper has turned the corner with his performance against Kansas City, which earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. The third-year receiver - who made 11 catches for a career-high 210 yards and two touchdowns - had not recorded more than five receptions over his first six games, had more than 33 receiving yards just once and hadn’t gotten into the end zone since the season opener. The Raiders will be without running back Marshawn Lynch, whose one-game suspension for making physical contact with an official last week was upheld by the league.

ABOUT THE BILLS (4-2): Hauschka has converted all five of his field-goal attempts of 50 or more yards this season and has made 12 in a row overall to tie Matt Prater, Justin Tucker, Blair Walsh and Robbie Gould for the longest such streak in NFL history. McCoy’s multi-touchdown performance versus the Buccaneers was his 17th since 2010, most among active players. Buffalo has won at least four of its first six contests for only the fourth time during its 17-year postseason drought.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cooper made both of his TD catches last week in the first quarter, becoming the first Raiders’ receiver to do so since Mervyn Fernandez in 1989.

2. Buffalo claimed Lafayette Pitts off waivers from Jacksonville on Wednesday and released fellow CB Tony McRae, who was claimed from Baltimore two days earlier.

3. Crabtree has had a TD reception in three straight games and shares the NFL lead with six on the season.

PREDICTION: Bills 31, Raiders 24