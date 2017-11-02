Buffalo Bills - PlayerWatch

CB E.J. Gaines is still sidelined by a hamstring injury and it doesn’t look like he’ll be able to play against the Jets. Shareece Wright would get the start in his place.

TE Nick O‘Leary was held to one catch for five yards last week against Oakland, production that needs to be better as he fills in for Charles Clay.

KR Brandon Tate was pressed into duty on offense, and he made a big 24-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter that converted a second-and-20 situation and eventually helped lead to a Bills’ TD.

TE Charles Clay continues to rehab from knee surgery, and he’s already been ruled out for the game.

RB LeSean McCoy, who has begun to find his groove on the ground, leads the Bills in pass receptions with 38, though his average is just 6.4 yards per catch.

QB Tyrod Taylor ranks 10th in the league with a passer rating of 95.6 on third-down plays.

K Stephen Hauschka ranks 10th in the NFL in kicker scoring with 63 points. He’s 16 of 18 on field goals and 15-for-15 on extra points.

SS Micah Hyde leads the NFL with five interceptions. In his first four seasons in the NFL, all with Green Bay, he totaled eight picks.

FS Jordan Poyer did not practice Tuesday due to his knee injury and it’s highly unlikely that he’ll be able to play Thursday night in New York. Trae Elston would start in his place.