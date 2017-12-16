Buffalo Bills - PlayerWatch

WR Kelvin Benjamin, who has been limited in practice this week after aggravating a knee injury last Sunday, remains day-to-day for the Buffalo Bills. “(The knee) is good,” Benjamin said Friday. “Still battling through the soreness and stuff. But that’s football. I‘m ready to get out there, play with my teammates and try to pull out the win.”

QB Nathan Peterman of the Buffalo Bills remains in the concussion protocol even though he was listed as a full participant in practice Thursday. Peterman left in the third quarter with a concussion and Joe Webb finished the game against the Colts.

QB Tyrod Taylor will start Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott announced Friday. Taylor missed last Sunday’s 13-7 snow victory in overtime over the Indianapolis Colts due to a contusion on his knee.

LT Cordy Glenn has missed the last five games with ongoing foot and ankle injuries, and Wednesday he also was suffering through an illness and did not practice. The Bills ended Glenn’s season by placing him on reserve/injured Friday.