Preview: Buccaneers at Bills

Two teams with issues at quarterback face off when the Buffalo Bills host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Struggling Tyrod Taylor will remain under center for the Bills but Tampa Bay is unsure who will get the call after Jameis Winston suffered a shoulder injury last week.

Winston sustained a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder on a sack in last week’s loss at Arizona and appears headed for a game-time decision. Ryan Fitzpatrick came off the bench and rallied for the Bucs from a huge deficit last week in a 38-33 setback. Taylor has yet to throw for more than 224 yards in any game this season and posted a career-low yards per attempt in a 20-16 loss last time out at Cincinnati. Buffalo coach Sean McDermott, however, told reporters earlier in the week that Taylor retains his full confidence.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Bills -3. O/U: NL.

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (2-3): Fitzpatrick is certainly no stranger to the Bills’ Ralph Wilson Stadium, playing there 26 times since 2008 as a home and visiting quarterback and is 13-13. Led by Winston, Tampa Bay ranks second in the NFL averaging 299.6 yards passing this season. Mike Evans leads the team with 371 yards and tight end Cameron Brate has hauled in a touchdown pass in four straight games.

ABOUT THE BILLS (3-2): While Taylor has certainly struggled, his receiving corps has been decimated by injuries. Tight end Charles Clay (knee) will miss a month and wide receiver Jordan Matthews is doubtful for Sunday’s game with a thumb injury. Despite the uneven beginning, Buffalo enters the contest just a half-game behind New England in the AFC East standings, buoyed by its defense which ranks first in the NFL, allowing just 14.8 points a game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The home team has won eight of the last nine meetings in the series.

2. Bucs RB Doug Martin has scored one rushing touchdown in his two starts this season since returning from suspension.

3. Bills RB LeSean McCoy is averaging 93 yards from scrimmage but has yet to score a touchdown this season.

PREDICTION: Buccaneers 27, Bills 21