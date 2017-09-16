Buffalo Bills - PlayerWatch

RB LeSean McCoy of the Bills was held out of practice Friday with groin soreness but is expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Bills coach Sean McDermott said he was planning to give McCoy a rest day Friday before the groin issue but remained “very confident” the veteran will be able to handle a full workload Sunday. McCoy, 29, was listed as a full participant in practices on Wednesday and Thursday with a wrist injury suffered in last Sunday’s 21-12 victory over the Jets. He rushed for 110 yards on 22 carries and caught five passes for 49 yards in the opener.