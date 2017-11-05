Preview: Falcons at Panthers

Despite playing well below expectations, the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons still are right in the thick of the race in the NFC South. One of the underachieving contenders can pick up a huge divisional victory when the Panthers host the Falcons on Sunday.

Things haven’t been pretty for either offense lately, but both teams are a game or less behind division-leading New Orleans, and matchups like Sunday’s will be pivotal as the clouded playoff picture begins to take shape. “This one counts for two, a divisional opponent,” Carolina quarterback Cam Newton told reporters. “We’re expecting big things. All seasons are better when we beat Atlanta. We didn’t do it last year.” The Falcons have won the last three meetings, with Matt Ryan passing for 362 yards per game with seven touchdowns and one interception in those contests. Atlanta’s high-powered offense still is moving the ball effectively but has had a tough time hanging on to it and punching it into the end zone.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Falcons -1. O/U: 42.5

ABOUT THE FALCONS (4-3): While Atlanta endures the Super Bowl hangover, Ryan seems to be experiencing an MVP hangover. He has only nine touchdown passes and six interceptions through seven games and has struggled in the red zone, as star receiver Julio Jones has just one TD reception. Atlanta’s defense has been solid, holding three of its last four opponents under 300 total yards, but has to create more turnovers after generating only four thus far.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (5-3): Carolina’s offense is a mess after failing to crack 300 total yards for the second straight game and the fifth time this season. Newton has thrown more interceptions (11) than touchdown passes (10), and now the Panthers have traded one of his favorite targets in Kelvin Benjamin, who was dealt to Buffalo. An outstanding defense is responsible for the Panthers remaining in the playoff race, as they rank second in total defense and fifth in scoring defense.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ryan has thrown a touchdown pass in 26 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the league, and has an NFL-record stretch of 62 straight contests with at least 200 passing yards.

2. Panthers DE Mario Addison has recorded at least one sack in each of his last five games against NFC South opponents.

3. Jones has 25 receptions for 538 yards and two touchdowns in his last three contests against Carolina.

PREDICTION: Panthers 20, Falcons 17