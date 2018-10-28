Newton leads Panthers to convincing win over Ravens

Cam Newton threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Carolina Panthers, buoyed by scoring drives of 99 and 85 yards, drubbed the Baltimore Ravens 36-21 on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C.

Running back Christian McCaffrey scored two Carolina touchdowns as the Panthers (5-2) built on a franchise-best comeback victory a week earlier at Philadelphia.

Newton completed 21 of 29 passes for 219 yards without an interception.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was 22-for-39 for 192 yards and two interceptions. He threw one touchdown pass. Backup quarterback Lamar Jackson threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst with 1:02 left.

The Ravens (4-4) didn’t have an answer for the Panthers a week after a shocking one-point loss to New Orleans on a late missed extra-point kick.

Carolina went 99 yards in the second quarter with a couple of convenient bounces. The touchdown came on a 6-yard play when McCaffrey corralled a Newton pass that had been batted into the air by Ravens safety Eric Weddle.

Earlier on the drive, a friendly bounce after Newton’s slightly wayward lateral to rookie receiver DJ Moore turned into a 28-yard gain.

Carolina’s lead moved to 24-7 with Graham Gano’s 54-yard field goal on the final play of the first half. This came after the Panthers appeared to dupe the Ravens on a fourth-down picked up after taking a delay of game penalty and putting in backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke to make a pass.

Gano’s 44-yard field goal in the third quarter marked the only scoring in that stanza until Flacco’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Javorius Allen with 10 seconds left in the quarter.

Newton scored on a 12-yard run with 9:52 remaining to complete an 85-yard drive.

Earlier, Alex Collins’ 14-yard tackle-shredding run opened the scoring for the Ravens on the game’s opening possession.

McCaffrey bounced away from trouble behind the line of scrimmage and sprinted for an 11-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first quarter.

On the first play of the second quarter, Kyle Love’s hit on Collins forced a fumble, with Vernon Butler recovering at the Baltimore 12-yard line. On third down, Newton threw 11 yards to tight end Greg Olsen for a touchdown.

—Field Level Media