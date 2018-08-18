FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 18, 2018 / 3:15 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

McCaffrey, rookie spark Panthers past Dolphins, 27-20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rookie tight end Ian Thomas scored the first touchdown of his NFL career and quarterback Cam Newton shook off a sluggish performance, leading the Carolina Panthers to a 27-20 preseason victory against the Miami Dolphins on Friday night in Charlotte, N.C.

Newton, who completed 9 of 12 passes for 89 yards, teamed up with Thomas on a 27-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey opened the scoring with a 71-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. McCaffrey finished with 92 yards and one touchdown on five carries.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was 14-of-17 passing for 100 yards.

The Panthers (2-0) led 13-9 at halftime against Miami (0-2).

— Field Level Media

