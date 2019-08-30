Grier overcomes turnovers as Panthers beat Steelers

Aug 29, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) passes the ball while under pressure by Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich (44) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Third-round rookie Will Grier overcame two turnovers to throw for 189 yards and a touchdown in the Carolina Panthers’ 25-19 victory Thursday night over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Charlotte, N.C.

Jayrone Elliott strip-sacked Grier — who threw an interception — and returned the fumble 88 yards for the game’s first score. But Grier hit Aldrick Robinson for a 34-yard score to retake the lead in the second quarter.

Mason Rudolph went 7 of 11 for 125 yards and a touchdown for the Steelers.

—Field Level Media