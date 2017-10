DT Vernon Butler was on the inactive list last week at Detroit and head coach Ron Rivera hinted that he might remain in that status for Thursday night’s game against the Eagles.

WR Devin Funchess is dealing with a knee ailment, but it’s not expected to cause him to miss Thursday night’s game.

DL Mike Purcell has been added to the practice squad. He’s a former San Francisco player, though he went through training camp this year with the Rams and then had been with Chicago’s practice squad.