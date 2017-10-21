Carolina Panthers - PlayerWatch

WR Kelvin Benjamin of the Carolina Panthers was listed on Friday’s injury report as questionable after missing practice the first two days of the week with a knee injury.

C Ryan Kalil (neck) of the Carolina Panthers was listed on Friday’s injury report as questionable. Kalil has not played since the season opener but returned to full practice this week.

S Kurt Coleman (knee) of the Carolina Panthers was listed on Friday’s injury report as questionable Coleman missed the last two games.

MLB Luke Kuechly of the Carolina Panthers has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears as he remained in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Kuechly suffered a concussion in last Thursday night’s 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He did not get clearance over the last week for practice, even though he was seen participating in some individual drills. Kuechly missed three games in 2015 and six games last season after suffering concussions. Coach Ron Rivera said Kuechly is “progressing nicely through the protocol.” Rivera said Kuechly will see the doctor Monday morning and he hopes the four-time Pro Bowl selection could play next week at Tampa Bay.