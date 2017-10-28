Carolina Panthers - PlayerWatch

C Ryan Kalil will miss his sixth game of the season after being ruled out with a neck injury when the Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pro Bowler returned last Sunday but left in the first half after re-aggravating the injury.

K Graham Gano (knee/illness) is questionable but expected to play when the Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

S Kurt Coleman (knee) is listed as questionablebut expected to play when the Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

MLB Luke Kuechly, listed as questionable on the Carolina Panthers’ Friday injury report, is expected to be cleared from the NFL concussion protocol for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kuechly was a full participant in practice Wednesday through Friday after missing last Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears -- the 10th contest the four-time Pro Bowl selection missed in the past three seasons due to concussions. Coach Ron Rivera told reporters Friday that Kuechly was meeting with the independent physician. Kuechly, 26, has 46 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception in six games this season.