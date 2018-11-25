Janikowski's FG lifts Seahawks over Panthers

Sebastian Janikowski kicked a 31-yard field goal on the final play as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Carolina Panthers 30-27 on Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Seattle (6-5) scored 10 points in the final 3 1/2 minutes to capture a matchup of two teams likely to be jockeying for wild-card positioning in the NFC. The Panthers (6-5) have lost three in a row.

Carolina kicker Graham Gano was wide right on a 52-yard field goal attempt with 1:40 left.

Seattle, without any timeouts, took over at its 42-yard line. On third down, Russell Wilson threw a 43-yard strike to Tyler Lockett to take the ball to the Carolina 10.

Wilson was 22-for-31 for 339 yards and two touchdowns.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton completed 25 of 30 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey had 125 rushing yards and 112 receiving to become the first player in franchise history to eclipse 100 yards in a game in both categories.

Newton threw 2 yards on third down to McCaffrey for a 27-20 lead with 6:57 remaining. McCaffrey had runs of 59 and 15 yards to set up the go-ahead score.

On fourth-and-3, Wilson threw 35 yards to David Moore in the end zone with 3:26 to play as the Seahawks drew even.

The Seahawks took their first lead at 17-13 on Wilson’s 12-yard pass to Lockett in the third quarter.

Carolina bounced back with an 80-yard drive that ended on McCaffrey’s 1-yard run with 1:41 left of the third quarter.

Janikowski’s 30-yard field goal tied the score at 20-20 with 9:27 to play.

Newton was 14-for-14 in the first half, and then was intercepted in the end zone in the third quarter.

Gano’s 25-yard field goal after a bad snap gave Carolina a 13-10 lead on the final play of the first half.

Carolina’s first possession of the game ended at the Seattle 4-yard when Newton was stopped short on a fourth-down run.

The Panthers reached a similar spot on their next drive. But after a foiled third-down play, they settled for Graham Gano’s 26-yard field goal.

Janikowski’s 33-yard field goal tied the game early in the second quarter.

Newton’s 7-yard pass to Curtis Samuel put the Panthers back on top.

The Seahawks responded with a seven-play drive capped by a 1-yard scoring run by Chris Carson.

