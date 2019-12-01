Redskins turn back Panthers for second straight win

Derrius Guice rushed for two touchdowns and the Washington Redskins came up with a late goal-line stand in a 29-21 victory against the host Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C.

Dec 1, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Redskins (3-9) won for the second week in a row and they didn’t allow a point for a 48-minute stretch until the game’s final two minutes.

Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen scrambled 17 yards for a touchdown with 1:51 remaining on a drive extended because of a fourth-down conversion. Carolina recovered the ensuing onside kick and reached the Washington 1 for a first down before running back Christian McCaffrey lost yards on consecutive plays, followed by an incomplete pass and a sack.

Guice gained 129 yards on 10 carries. Teammate Adrian Peterson picked up 99 rushing yards on 13 attempts, including a 12-yard touchdown run with 4:26 to play.

Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins was 13-for-25 for 147 yards.

Allen was 27 of 46 for 278 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Panthers (5-7) have a four-game losing streak.

Carolina built a 14-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the game. The Panthers scored on the opening drive, with Allen throwing 4 yards to Curtis Samuel. Allen threw 13 yards to wide-open DJ Moore for another touchdown.

Washington’s Dustin Hopkins kicked first-half field goals from 25 and 42 yards as the Redskins trailed 14-12 at the half. His 36-yarder in the third quarter gave Washington a 15-14 lead.

That was the score in the fourth quarter when the Redskins went 67 yards in seven plays to stretch the lead. Guice ran 37 yards to the 1 before diving in for the score on the next play with 9:09 remaining.

Guice’s 1-yard TD run in the second quarter was set up by cornerback Fabian Moreau’s interception and 10-yard return to the Carolina 1-yard line to make it 14-12. The Redskins tried to tie the game, but an apparent completed two-point conversion pass was overturned on video review.

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was helped off the field after a vicious hit to the head by Washington linebacker Ryan Anderson with 4:25 remaining in the third quarter. Olsen was placed in concussion protocol, while Anderson was disqualified from the remainder of the game for the helmet-to-helmet contact.

—Field Level Media