Arizona Cardinals - PlayerWatch

ILB Deone Bucannon (ankle) is doubtful to play against the Colts on Sunday. Head coach Bruce Arians said the he will be a game-time decision. Rookie Haason Reddick, who played well last week against the Lions in his NFL debut, is expected to make his second start in relief of Bucannon. “I‘m going to be careful with (Bucannon),” Arians said.

LT D.J. Humphries will not play against the Colts because of a sprained MCL in his right knee, meaning the Cardinals will have two new starters on the left side of their line with guard Mike Iupati also out because of a triceps injury. Taking their place will be John Wetzel at left tackle and Alex Boone at left guard. “I don’t feel great about it, but those guys have played a lot of football,” head coach Bruce Arians said.

DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf strain) is expected to play this week after missing the season opener at Detroit.

RB Elijhaa Penny will have a role in the offense on Sunday against the Colts, according to head coach Bruce Arians. He might not get very many touches, however, as he is listed fourth on the depth chart behind Kerwynn Williams, Andre Ellington and Chris Johnson.

TE Jim Dray was signed as a free agent and added to the 53-man roster because of injuries to TEs Jermaine Gresham (ribs) and Troy Niklas (hip). Dray, 30, played for the Cardinals from 2010-13 before spending 2014-15 with the Browns. He spent last season on the rosters for both the 49ers and Bills.

LG Mike Iupati has had a setback with his triceps injury and won’t play Sunday at the Colts. He will be replaced in the starting lineup by veteran Alex Boone, who joined the team two weeks ago after being released by the Vikings.

WR John Brown continues to be bothered by a quadriceps injury and has been ruled out of Sunday’s game at the Indianapolis Colts. “He just can’t stay healthy right now,” head coach Bruce Arians said on Friday. “It’s just a matter now of the next guy to step up and go because I don’t know when he’s going to be healthy.”