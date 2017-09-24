FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NFL
September 25, 2017 / 12:23 AM / 25 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Jason Verrett reportedly will undergo surgery on his left knee for the second consecutive year, costing him the remainder of the 2017 season. The Chargers will place Verrett on injured reserve, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday. The 26-year-old Verrett, who had an MRI on the surgically repaired knee last week, suffered the latest knee injury in the season opener against the Denver Broncos. Verrett has played in just 25 career games -- recording 80 tackles and five interceptions -- and will have missed 39 games at the end of this season.

