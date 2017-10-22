Jackson’s defensive TDs lead Bears past Panthers

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson picked off a pass and looked toward the end zone.

The only person in his way was Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

“It’s like when you’re a punt return guy, they always tell you, ‘Don’t get tackled by the punter,'” Jackson said. “When you’re a (defensive back) and catch an interception, ‘Don’t get tackled by the quarterback.'”

Jackson sidestepped Newton -- and raced straight into the NFL record book. He became the first player in league history to score two defensive touchdowns of at least 75 yards in the same game.

Chicago made the takeaways stand in a 17-3 win over Carolina on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

Both of Jackson’s touchdowns took place in the first half as he scored on a 75-yard fumble return and a 76-yard interception return. The outburst came in the sixth game for the rookie, who suffered a broken leg one year ago to the day as a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“He’s a tremendous young guy as well as a young player,” Bears head coach John Fox said. “We saw it early on, we’ve got good, young guys on both sides of the ball. I think Eddie showed those things to the coaching staff and to his teammates early, and now you all get to see it.”

Big plays set the tone during a strange game in which Carolina (4-3) dominated nearly every offensive category but the score. The Panthers fell short despite posting a 20-5 advantage in first downs and a 293-153 edge in total yards.

Newton (21 of 34, 211 yards) was intercepted twice in the loss. Carolina’s three points marked its lowest scoring output since 2011.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky played it safe on the other side of the ball as he completed 4 of 7 passes for 107 yards. Chicago (3-4) had only two plays for more than 11 yards.

“It happens like this sometimes,” Panthers pass rusher Julius Peppers said. “That’s why every game has its own personality. When you get into a game like this, you know how it’s going to go, so you just have to try to find a way to make a play to make a difference. We didn’t do that on defense. I think that was the difference in the game.”

Chicago opened the scoring on Jackson’s fumble return during the game’s first series. Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel could not corral a lateral from Newton, and Jackson scooped up the fumble and raced down the sideline.

Given a split second to make a decision, Jackson opted to pick up the ball and run rather than pounce on it.

“We’re taught that if there’s no one around you can scoop and score the ball,” Jackson said. “That’s a drill we go over in the secondary. I saw no one was there, and I just scooped it. All I saw was grass. I just kept running.”

Jackson struck again with the interception return in the second quarter to increase Chicago’s lead to 14-0. Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara deflected a pass that was intended for Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, and Jackson grabbed the deflection and evaded Newton on a full sprint on his way to the end zone.

“Simple slant route,” said Benjamin, who failed to haul in the pass. “He stuck his hand in there and popped it up. I couldn’t find it. Safety came and picked it. I’ve got to do a better job of finding that ball and knocking it down.”

The teams traded field goals late in the second quarter as Chicago built a 17-3 halftime lead.

Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan picked off Newton with 7:07 remaining to spoil Carolina’s comeback bid.

“I thought our defense played lights out today,” Bears tight end Zach Miller said. “Put points un the board for us, really took control of that game and got the victory for us. Can’t say enough about them. We need to pick it up for our team on offense.”

NOTES: Panthers LB Luke Kuechly was ruled out of the game because he is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. The 26-year-old has missed 10 games since 2015 because of concussions. ... Bears LB Nick Kwiatkoski returned to action after missing the previous four games with an injured pectoral muscle. ... Panthers S Kurt Coleman missed his third consecutive game because of a sprained MCL in his left knee. ... Bears DL Akiem Hicks walked slowly off the field after he was kneed in the helmet. ... Panthers RG Trai Turner sustained a left knee injury and did not return. C Ryan Kalil (neck) and LT Matt Kalil (ankle) also left the game because of injuries.