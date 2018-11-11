Trubisky tames Lions as Bears end division drought

Mitchell Trubisky completed 23 of 30 passes for a career-high 355 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score as the Chicago Bears earned a 34-22 win over the visiting Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

Allen Robinson had six catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Anthony Miller and Tarik Cohen also found the end zone for Chicago (6-3), which won its third game in a row.

Kerryon Johnson had receiving and rushing touchdowns for the Lions, who also had a touchdown catch by Kenny Golladay. Detroit (3-6) lost its third consecutive contest and allowed 30-plus points for the third time.

The game marked the Bears’ first victory over an NFC North opponent since Oct. 31, 2016, and snapped a 10-game drought in the division. Detroit lost to Chicago for only the second time since the end of the 2012 campaign.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 25 of 42 passes for 274 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He moved past 37,000 career passing yards in his 10th season, joining three others to accomplish the feat in that timeframe: Matt Ryan, Peyton Manning and Dan Marino.

Chicago set the tone early as it scored the game’s first 26 points and led 26-7 at the half. Cohen’s rushing touchdown from 3 yards out opened the scoring less than four minutes after the opening kickoff, and Robinson increased the Bears’ lead to 13-0 when he hauled in Trubisky’s 36-yard pass down the right sideline.

Trubisky added a 45-yard pass to Miller and a 4-yard run to make it 26-0 midway through the second quarter.

Detroit shaved the deficit to 12 points midway through the fourth quarter. Johnson rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 1:05 left in the first half to begin the comeback bid. His 13-yard touchdown catch with 7:21 left in the game pulled Detroit within 34-22.

Golladay caught a 5-yard touchdown pass during the rally for his fourth touchdown, a career high.

Bears linebacker Khalil Mack finished with two sacks to increase his season total to seven in as many games.

The Bears won comfortably despite a rocky performance from kicker Cody Parkey, who hit the upright four times. Parkey finished 0-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-4 on extra-point attempts.

—Field Level Media