Trubisky-led Bears beat Packers to clinch division

Mitchell Trubisky completed 20 of 28 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns, and the Chicago Bears clinched their first NFC North division title since 2010 with a 24-17 win over the visiting Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.

Tarik Cohen and Trey Burton each hauled in touchdowns for the Bears, and Jordan Howard scored on the ground. Chicago (10-4) snapped a five-game skid against Green Bay and clinched its first division crown at home since 2006.

Aaron Rodgers completed 25 of 42 passes for 274 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Jamaal Williams scored the lone touchdown for Green Bay (5-8-1), which dropped to 1-1 under interim head coach Joe Philbin and was eliminated from postseason contention.

Chicago scored the go-ahead touchdown to make it 21-14 with 10:16 left in the fourth quarter. Trubisky fired a spiral toward the left side of the end zone for Burton, who hauled in the 13-yard pass for his career-high sixth touchdown.

A 24-yard field goal by Cody Parkey increased the Bears’ lead to 24-14 with 6:43 to play.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby trimmed the deficit to 24-17 with a 45-yard field goal with 11 seconds remaining. However, Chicago recovered the onside kick to seal the victory.

Green Bay erased an 11-point halftime deficit and evened the score at 14 with 4:10 to go in the third quarter. As starting running back Aaron Jones watched from the sideline with an ice pack on his right knee, Williams rushed for a 10-yard touchdown. Rodgers found Davante Adams for a two-point conversion moments later.

Chicago opened the scoring with 2:08 left in the first quarter. Howard sprinted 9 yards up the middle for his sixth rushing touchdown of the season and his first since Nov. 4.

Green Bay pulled within 7-3 on a 41-yard field goal by Crosby with 7:27 remaining in the second quarter.

The Bears made it 14-3 with 30 seconds left before halftime. Trubisky fired a short pass to Cohen, who sprinted toward the end zone and switched the ball from his right hand to his left hand as he was being shoved out of bounds. The ball crossed over the front pylon for Cohen’s fifth receiving touchdown this season and seventh score overall.

A 43-yarder by Crosby sliced Green Bay’s deficit to 14-6 with 9:26 remaining in the third quarter.

