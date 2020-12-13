Bears snap skid with 36-7 win over Texans

EditorsNote: Reworked grafs 5-6 for clarity

Mitch Trubisky tossed three touchdowns passes to three different receivers in a first-half eruption as the Chicago Bears parlayed a dominant defensive performance into a 36-7 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Trubisky helped the Bears (6-7) snap a six-game losing skid by thriving in his matchup against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was taken 10 spots after Trubisky in the 2017 NFL Draft. Trubisky closed the first half 18 of 21 for 178 yards with scoring strikes to Jimmy Graham, Darnell Mooney and Allen Robinson II as the Bears raced to a 23-point halftime advantage.

Watson, with his complementary skill talent ravaged by injury and suspension, could not keep pace. He passed for 219 yards and a touchdown but was sacked six times and briefly knocked from the game in the third quarter. Watson was tackled in the end zone for a safety for a second consecutive week as the Texans (4-9) failed to muster much of a competitive effort.

Momentum swung to the Bears for good midway through the second quarter.

After Watson led the Texans on an 8-play, 66-yard drive that included a 48-yard screen pass to Duke Johnson and concluded with a Watson’s 5-yard scoring toss to Keke Coutee that sliced the Chicago lead to 14-7, Houston held defensively and regained possession with an opportunity to draw closer.

But the Bears dropped Watson on consecutive snaps, including Khalil Mack notching his first sack in five games for a safety and a 16-7 Chicago lead with 6:04 left in the half. The bottom then fell out on Houston.

The Bears mounted scoring drives of 66 and 77 yards prior to the intermission. Trubisky found Mooney for a 12-yard touchdown that extended the lead to 23-7 with 3:22 left before the Bears executed the two-minute offense with precision with an 11-play drive that needed 97 seconds.

Chicago, which opened the first half with an 80-yard touchdown run from David Montgomery on the first play from scrimmage, closed it when Trubisky hit Robinson for a 3-yard touchdown pass.

Robinson had 123 yards receiving while Montgomery rushed for 113 yards as the Bears amassed 410 yards while not committing a turnover for the first time since Week 1.

Chicago limited Houston to 263 yards.

--Field Level Media