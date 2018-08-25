QB Daniel leads Bears over Chiefs, 27-20

The Chicago Bears sat most of their starters Saturday afternoon against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs but prevailed 27-20 at Soldier Field.

Behind backup quarterback Chase Daniel, the Bears scored on drives of 60, 77 and 91 yards on their first three possessions. On those drives, Daniel completed 11 of 13 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns, hitting seven receivers. He played the entire first half, ending with 15-of-18 passing for 198 yards.

With the starters on the bench, the Bears’ reserves took advantage of their chance to play. Rookie wide receiver Javon Wims, a seventh-round draft selection from Georgia, caught four passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. On one play, he took a short pass and converted it into a 54-yard gain.

Daniel also found receiver Kevin White for a 29-yard touchdown.

Kansas City took the opposite approach, playing young starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes into the third quarter. He completed 18 of 24 passes for 196 yards and a 19-yard touchdown pass to Kareem Hunt.

The offense looked more season-ready for the Chiefs than the defense did. Daniel took advantage of the Kansas City secondary, which was missing the injured Eric Berry and Steven Nelson.

The Chicago defense allowed a touchdown and field goal on the Chiefs’ first two drives, then held Kansas City scoreless on its next five possessions.

Early in the fourth quarter, trailing 24-10, Kansas City scored on Harrison Butker’s 29-yard field goal.

Cody Parkey then hit his second field goal of the game, a 19-yard attempt, to put the Bears ahead 27-13 lead with 3:05 remaining. Kansas City quarterback Chase Litton connected with Marcus Kemp on a 55-yard touchdown to move the score to 27-20.

