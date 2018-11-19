Bears win turnover-filled battle with Vikings

Mitchell Trubisky completed 20 of 31 passes for 165 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and the Chicago Bears held on for a 25-20 win over the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Anthony Miller hauled in a touchdown for Chicago (7-3), which won its fourth consecutive game to remain atop the NFC North. The Bears forced three turnovers, including an interception return for a touchdown by safety Eddie Jackson in the fourth quarter, increasing their league-high total to 27 takeaways.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 30 of 46 passes for 262 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Aldrick Robinson and Stefon Diggs had touchdown catches for Minnesota (5-4-1), which also forced three turnovers. Diggs caught 13 passes for 126 yards.

The Bears outgained the Vikings 148-22 on the ground.

Jackson’s interception threatened to put the game out of reach with 8:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. He picked off an errant pass and returned it 27 yards for a score, and the Bears went ahead 22-6 after a two-point conversion.

The Vikings answered with a 74-yard drive that ended with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Robinson. Minnesota converted for two points to cut the deficit to 22-14 with 4:51 to go.

Cody Parkey drilled a 48-yard field goal to put the Bears on top 25-14 with 2:48 remaining.

Diggs capped the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown reception with 48 seconds left. Cousins threw incomplete on a two-point conversion attempt, and the Vikings tried unsuccessfully to recover an onside kick.

Chicago opened the scoring on a 33-yard field goal by Parkey on its first drive.

Minnesota marched into the red zone on the next possession before Bears linebacker Khalil Mack forced and recovered a fumble by running back Dalvin Cook. It was Mack’s league-leading fifth forced fumble.

The Bears increased their lead to 11-0 on a touchdown and two-point conversion midway through the second quarter. Trubisky rolled right and lobbed a pass to Miller for an 18-yard score.

Parkey made it 14-0 with a 41-yard field goal late in the half.

Minnesota pulled within 14-6 on a pair of field goals by Dan Bailey late in the third quarter and early in the fourth.

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, who had seven catches for 66 yards, surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the second straight season. The Minnesota native became the first receiver to tally 1,000 yards in the Vikings’ first 10 games since Randy Moss in 2003.

