Robinson leads Bears past struggling Giants

EditorsNote: Fixes spelling of Khalil Mack, adds detail; rewrite

Nov 24, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Giants outside linebacker Alec Ogletree (47) takes the field before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears’ inept offense met the New York Giants’ pathetic defense Sunday at Soldier Field. But the Bears finally got the offense rolling in the third quarter en route to a 19-14 victory over the Giants, who lost for the seventh straight time.

It was just the second time this season the Bears managed 300 yards of total offense (335). Wide receiver Allen Robinson II hauled in six receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown.

But it was Khalil Mack and a solid defensive effort that gave Chicago (5-6) its second win in the past three games.

The Bears’ already struggling offense was plagued by beginning each of its first three possessions inside its own 10-yard line.

After the Bears’ three-and-out opening possession, their first of three in the first half, quarterback Mitch Trubisky (25-for-41, season-high 278 yards) was intercepted in the end zone by Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree late in the first quarter, one of two Trubisky picks.

Midway through the second quarter, the Giants (2-9) ended a scoreless contest on a three-yard Daniel Jones-to-Kaden Smith TD. It was the undrafted rookie tight end’s first NFL score. Jones became just the second rookie with a TD pass in his first nine games, joining Baker Mayfield. Jones finished 21-for-36 for 150 yards and two TDs.

Late in the first half, the Bears cut their deficit to 7-3, with a 26-yard field goal by Eddy Piniero, who had missed his previous three FG tries and four of his past seven.

The Bears took a 10-7 lead early in the second half on Trubisky’s 32-yard TD pass to Robinson. A 47-yard reception by Robinson, the only Bears offensive player having a productive season, set up Piniero’s 24-yard field goal that boosted the Bears’ lead to 13-7 midway through the third quarter.

The turnover-prone Jones lost his 10th fumble of the season on a strip-sack deep in Giants territory by Mack, who did not have a single tackle a week ago and had just one sack in the previous six games. Trubisky’s two-yard keeper put the Bears up 19-7.

Jones hit Golden Tate with a 23-yard score to cut the lead to 19-14 with 4:10 remaining.

Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas missed two field goals.

—Field Level Media